Rachel Zegler stirs up drama about Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's romance

Rachel Zegler sparks debate about Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's relationship, tapping into fans' sentiments following their red carpet debut.

The 24-year-old didn’t hesitate to mention a popular Instagram fan account dedicated to the Wonka actor, expressing concern for his fans’ well-being.

Responding to Cosmopolitan’s post featuring the 29-year-old actor, she left a comment which read, "Is club chalamet gonna be ok.”

To which, the outlet instantly replied, "We’re keeping her in our thoughts right now queen."

This follows the outlet's original post, which showcased the couple's first public appearance with the caption, "It's officially red carpet official! Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made their carpet debut today at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Italy! Someone check on Club Chalamet right now.”

For the unversed, Chalamet and Jenner have been dating since April 2023 after their first interaction at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Paris Fashion Week show in January of the same year.

Despite keeping their relationship low-key, they've been spotted sharing romantic kisses on multiple occasions, including at Beyoncé's 2024 concert, the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and the Oscars.