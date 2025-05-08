Prince Harry makes heartwarming gesture as King Charles shares emotional message

Prince Harry makes heartwarming gesture as royal family shares emotional message

Prince Harry has left royal fans stunned with his latest move amid ongoing rift with the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex shared a special gift with World War II veteran ahead of his 100th Birthday, paying emotional tribute to a fellow military veteran.

Private Joseph Hammond, a World War II veteran from Ghana, was honoured by Harry on Saturday.

Hammond shared in a May 7 post on X that he met ambassadors from the Invictus Games, which Harry founded, and received a related gift.

“It was a great honour to welcome the @WeAreInvictus team to Ghana, just ahead of my birthday this Saturday!” Hammond wrote. “I was honoured to receive the Invictus Medal Coin from #PrinceHarry."

In return, Hammond said that he gifted Prince Harry with a copy of his memoir, "in recognition of his unwavering commitment to veterans’ welfare.”

On the other hand, the royal family's social media account has shared an emotional message with King Charles, Queen Camilla and other royals' images as they attended Thursday' Service at Westminster Abbey to recognise the 80th Anniversary of VE Day and to commemorate the sacrifice of the Second World War generation.

The Palace wrote: "We will remember them."

Hammond first met the Duke in 2019 when the royal family hosted an event to honor veterans from the British Commonwealth. Hammond served as a mechanic in Myanmar — then known as Burma — during the Second World War, fighting alongside British troops.

“This man, especially, Prince Harry, I glued myself to him because he is also a soldier, he’s been to Afghanistan, and we spoke about the military, my battalion,” he said at the time. “We exchanged ideas. It was wonderful.”

In 2020, Hammond embarked on a grueling 14-mile walk to raise money for frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. In appreciation to his kind work, Harry sent him a letter, praising his matchless efforts.