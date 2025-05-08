'Verity' star shares rare insight about his family life: 'My kids love to...'

Josh Hartnett to star alongside Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson in 'Verity'

Josh Hartnett has disclosed a deep insight about his family .

The 46-year-old is currently promoting his upcoming film Fight or Flight.

During his promotional interview at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hartnett opened being a dad is not easy.

The Pearl Harbor actor quipped that his kids love to roast him as he is the only foreigner in his household.

"My kids love to give me crap about being an American because I’m the only American in our house. I’m a foreigner in my own home”, he added.

Joh went on to say, "My middle one does a really good impersonation of me, [and] will just kind of turn to me and be like, ‘I’m Daddy, and I like pizza and I won’t mow the lawn.”

He unveiled that his daughter keeps on correcting him that in England 'we say boot instead of trunk of a car.'

"And I’m like, ‘I’ve lived here for longer than you. I made you”, the Trap star said.

Hartnett’s new action thriller is directed by James Madigan. Besides Fight or Flight, the American actor also has another big project in the pipeline.

He will be featuring in Verity, which is going to be an adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s book of the same name.

The film is going to star Anna Hathaway and Dakota Johnson in significant roles.