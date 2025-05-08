Barry Keoghan keeps it low-key after Met Gala 'conclave' backlash

Barry Keoghan braved brutal criticism of his Met Gala 2025 look with a simple fashion statement.

Just two days after walking the same blue floral carpet as his ex-girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter on Monday, May 5, the Saltburn star appeared in high spirits, flashing a peace sign and seemingly unfazed by the "conclave" backlash.

The Irish actor stepped out on Wednesday, May 7, to stop at the Jimmy Kimmel Show, Daily Mail reported.

Clad in a black bomber jacket, the Batman actor rocked a red polo shirt with a white collar, black cargo pants, matching trainers and a red baseball cap.

His latest outing came fresh off the mockery on his Met Gala look, with some netizens suggesting he was dressed for the conclave rather than the fashion extravaganza.

"Bro meant to show up to the conclave instead," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another added, "Is he going to the conclave?" followed by a third, "Why is he dressed like a samurai in training?"

Notably, the colour theme of his Met Gala look was the same as his recent sighting: Black and red.

The Oscar nominated actor made an appearance at the annual fashion event in a Valentino black suit adorned with a red sash and bejewelled sleeves and collar.