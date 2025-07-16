Brandi Cyrus gets honest about her mum’s wedding with Dominic Purcell

Brandi Cyrus gets honest about her mother Tish Cyrus’ wedding with husband Dominic Purcell.

Miley Cyrus’ sister recalls her initial concerns over her mum Tish’s romance with now husband Dominic during an appearance on Boyfriend Material podcast on July 15.

Reflecting on couple’s whirlwind romance with Dominic, Brandi said, “I did tell you that you were rushing marriage a little bit.”

“It scared me. I’m like, ‘We just got out of one marriage, why are we jumping into another?’ It just freaked me out,” recalled the 38-year-old.

When asked about getting married quickly, Brandi noted, “When you rush things, then you have to take a few steps backward and work through it.”

Zooey star also shared that her mother ignored warnings as she stated, “I feel like you don’t like taking [Miley’s] dating advice,” after Tish claimed middle daughter Miley was the most “encouraging” about her finding love again after her divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus.

Brandi added, “I feel like you like taking your own dating advice,” admitting it “got her” to where she is now with the Dominic.

For the unversed, Billy reportedly split from Tish in 2010 for the first time and they reconciled shortly after but next year she parted ways a second time back in 2013.

Although Brandi was tentative about her mother’s romance with Prison Break actor, she was one of Tish’s three children who attended her mother’s nuptials in August 2023.