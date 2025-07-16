Miley Cyrus reflects on standing ‘toe-to-toe with Beyoncé’ at Cowboy Carter Tour show

Miley Cyrus on performing with Beyoncé

Miley Cyrus is reflecting on the honour of performing beside Beyoncé’ after surprisingly making an appearance at the 35-time Grammy winner's concert in Paris' Stade de France.

The pair treated the audience with their Grammy-winning duet II Most Wanted.

“I stood toe-to-toe with Beyoncé,” Miley Cyrus said in a recent interview, posted Tuesday with GMA. “When you’re standing beside her, you can actually feel her desire and her passion.”

“That to me is a win,” Cyrus said of the opportunity. “It’s not a trophy, it’s not something physical that you hold or put on a shelf, but it’s something that I have that’s a true win.”

Not everyone has had the honour of sharing the stage with Queen Bey but Cyrus, who was first contacted by the former in March.

Cyrus was welcomed on the stage by Beyonce with a hug and a kiss on the cheek, on Thursday, June 19.

The 32-year-old Flowers hitmaker dressed up in a gold, shimmering, Alexander McQueen jumpsuit while the 16 Carriages creator, 43, sported a gold bodysuit.

Cyrus also shared glimpses on the performance in a series of Instagram posts and videos as a tribute to Beyoncé.

"@beyonce to be beside such a humble, gracious, legendary DIVA was a dream come true," the End of the World artist wrote in the caption of one post.

"Thank you for the opportunity to perform in Paris together & sing our song about friendship."

She continued, "To have learned from you & loved you my whole life, & then be standing together in matching gold looks is more than I could’ve imagined.

As the finale to this trip supporting Something Beautiful, to close on something as beautiful as a stadium full of people singing II Most Wanted with us was the ultimate firework."

"Thank you B. I’ll be your shotgun rider for life. Big gratitude to the Cowboy Carter tour crew, you all were incredible for making this happen. Forever and always," Cyrus ended her post.