Brandi Cyrus, Miley Cyrus’ sister reveals why she doesn't want kids

Brandi Cyrus on motherhood and kids

Brandi Cyrus is speaking candidly about her decision not to have children, sharing her perspective during a recent appearance on Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey alongside her mom, Tish Cyrus.

During the July 15 episode, the conversation turned to family and parenting when host Harry Jowsey talked about making lifestyle changes in anticipation of one day becoming a father.

“When I came back from New Zealand, I was like, ‘I should probably start acting like someone’s husband,’” Jowsey said.

He mentioned selling his Lamborghini for a more family-friendly car, one with screens in the back, just in case his godson wanted to join him for a road trip.

Brandi responded with a suggestion to “take him to the coffee shop,” prompting her mom, Tish, to joke that people might assume the child was his.

That led Jowsey to ask, “Is that bad?” To which Brandi replied, “I don’t think that’s bad. I was into dating someone with kids.”

She then made it clear where she stands on becoming a parent herself.

“I don’t want my own kids,” Brandi said when Jowsey asked why. “Oh, I don’t really like kids,” she added, sparking laughter from both her mom and the host.

Jowsey went on to share how another guest on the show, Vanessa, had also spoken about choosing a child-free life with her husband.

“I thought it was interesting,” he said. “Because I’m like, ‘Oh, I didn’t know that was an option.’”

Brandi, 38, is currently in a relationship with Matt Southcombe and continues to embrace a lifestyle that aligns with her personal choices, even if that means going against societal expectations about motherhood.