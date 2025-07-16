Savannah Chrisley shares her experience with liposuction

Savannah Chrisley, 27, recently shared her experience of undergoing liposuction on her podcast Unlocked.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum revealed that she gained 40 pounds in three months due to medication for her endometriosis, a condition where tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, causing severe pain and fertility issues.

She was diagnosed with endometriosis in 2020 and has undergone three surgeries.

Savannah explained that her weight gain made her feel self-conscious, especially when she had to do a campaign shoot. "I was going through all kinds of s--- with my endometriosis, and I had taken this medication, and I gained 40 pounds, literally, in three months. It was crazy. And I had to do this like campaign shoot and I hated how I looked." The weight gain took a toll on her physically, emotionally, and mentally.

The reality TV star decided to undergo liposuction with Dr Charlie Galanis, whom she met through another surgeon. The procedure "happened fast," with only a week between her consultation and the surgery.

"I went to Beverly Hills, mom [Julie Chrisley] went with me, I did the surgery. And for me, it was just, I felt like s---. I didn't like how I looked." Dr Galanis recalled Savannah "cursing like a drunken sailor" in the recovery room, while Savannah added, "And I kept saying you were hot. My mother was like, Savannah, shut up."

After the procedure, Savannah felt like a "totally different human being." She said, "Speaking from personal experience, when I got my lipo done, I felt like, when you can look in the mirror and see a difference, it made me want to live healthier. When I saw the results, I was like, oh my gosh. I wanna keep this up."

The liposuction procedure has inspired Savannah to maintain a healthier lifestyle.

Savannah wasn't planning to share her liposuction experience publicly due to the stigma surrounding plastic surgery. "I was going through all of my health stuff. Gaining weight, I was working out, eating right, nothing was working," she explained.

"That's the thing, being on TV and having to do a campaign shoot for a product. I'm like, 'I can't show up looking the way that I look.' To me, it didn't fit the brand. I didn't feel good. I needed a quick fix, but the judgment that goes along with it."