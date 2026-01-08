Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s monthly salaries disclosed amid divorce

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s incomes have been revealed as the pair finalises their divorce after 20 years of marriage.

Court documents, per Page Six, show that both the 58-year-old actress and the 57-year-old singer earn more than $100,000 per month, translating to over $1.2 million annually.

Given their high earnings, neither will pay child support for their two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

The children’s custody arrangement, revealed previously, gives Nicole primary custody, with Keith spending every other weekend from Saturday at 10 a.m. to Sunday at 6 p.m. Special holidays have also been split, with Nicole caring for the girls on Mother’s Day and over Easter, while Keith will have them on Father’s Day and Thanksgiving.

The pair, who married in June 2006, filed for divorce on September 30, 2025, citing irreconcilable differences. Both have made public appearances individually since the split.

Per the terms of the document, the stars have also agreed not to ‘speak badly of each other’ or other family members and vow to "encourage" their children to "love the other parent and be comfortable in both families."

When the news first broke, a source told People that the Big Little Lies actress "didn’t want this" and had "been fighting to save the marriage."