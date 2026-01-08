Alix Earle 'tested the waters' with Tom Brady at new year bash, decodes expert

Alix Earle seemed to woo Tom Brady's attention during a New Year’s Eve cozy outing in St. Barth’s, according to a body language expert.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, who is newly single, was seen in a video talking closely with the former NFL star at the event.

Body language expert Inbaal Honigman told RadarOnline.com that Brady looked "flattered and interested" during the interaction.

Honigman began, "When Alix dances next to Tom, she displays her bare shoulder seductively. Her raised shoulder, as it pointedly juts towards Tom, is meant to create interest and attraction. It's an initial flirty move.

"Her eye contact with him, and then turning her body towards Tom, forms a clear and flirtatious appetizer, ahead of the main course of touching him fully with her right hand."

The human behavior expert went on to explain his observation of how Earle made her shot, "She is first seen lightly touching his arm, testing the waters. This initial light brush of Tom's arm sees Alix assessing whether he will accept her flirting and physical contact, or if he will pull away from it."

"Realizing that Tom is leaning towards her, interested in her touch, Alix continues stroking him across his back," Honigman noted, adding, "Tom's deep lean towards Alix is his way of reciprocating her attention and asking for more."