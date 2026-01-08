Jennifer Garner admits what makes coparenting with Ben Affleck hardest

Jennifer Garner is getting candid about 'tricky' coparenting with ex husband Ben Affleck.

The 53-year-old actress made a recent appearance on Marie Claire UK for the promotion of the upcoming second season of her Apple TV+ drama The Last Thing He Told Me.

During the chat, the 13 Going on 30 star reflected on how parenting has changed from the traditional way.

Gushing over her kids, Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 13, whom she shares with Affleck, she said, “They’re just so cool!”

“Parenting now has shifted. It’s more about parenting with a button on my mouth…," the doting mom admitted.

She went on to explain, "You have to let them grow up and make their choices. You don’t get to control it.”

While making a remark on how she manages coparenting with Affleck, she noted that being a public figure is “the hardest thing.”

"Not hard in the grand scheme of what is hard in the world, but tricky for me and tricky for my family," the mom-of-three added.

It is pertinent to mention that Affleck and Garner parted ways in 2015 and finalized their divorce three years later.

Elsewhere in the interview, Garner also made a rare comment on breaking up with Affleck, sharing that losing a "true partner" and "friendship" was not easy.

“You have to be smart about what you can and can’t handle, and I could not handle what was out there. But what was out there was not what was hard. The fact of it is what was hard. The actual breaking up of a family is what was hard. Losing a true partnership and friendship is what was hard," she added.