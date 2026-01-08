Ethan Hawke shares next film will become the 'greatest ever'

Ethan Hawke gets candid about upcoming film with director Richard Linklater

Ethan Hawke has a long-standing collaboration with director Richard Linklater. Now, he is set to work with him on the 10th project.

But this film, the actor says, is special. “Everything’s been preparation for what’s to come. The 10th is going to be the best.” Following this statement, Craig Melvin, who is conducting the interview of the star on Today, calls it a “bold statement.”

“I’m making it, man. I’m not even shy. I’m not even nervous about saying it. We’ve been thinking about this movie since 1998. [Linklater’s] been thinking about it longer than that. He’s had this dream for a long time in his head, and it’s gonna be good," he adds.

Moreover, Ethan has worked under Richard's direction in several hit movies, including Before Sunrise and Boyhood. But what he says his forthcoming project will stand apart as the "greatest."

“Personally, I have no doubt in saying it will be among the greatest films ever made. And I’ll be back on your show in about 18 months to back it up. We’ll finish it next year, so, yeah," he teases.

Ethan, meanwhile, did not share many details about the project, which has not been announced officially yet.