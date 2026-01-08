Disney announces lead actors for live-action Tangled remake

Disney has officially found its new Rapunzel and Flynn Rider for the upcoming live-action remake of Tangled.

Teagan Croft, 21, known for her role as Raven on HBO Max’s Titans, will play Rapunzel, while 24-year-old Milo Manheim, son of actress Camryn Manheim and star of Disney Channel’s Zombies franchise, takes on Flynn Rider. The casting was announced on Wednesday, January 7.

Michael Gracey, director of The Greatest Showman, will direct the film, a reimagining of the 2010 animated hit that originally starred Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi.

Scarlett Johansson was reportedly in talks to play Mother Gothel, Rapunzel’s manipulative captor, originally voiced by Donna Murphy.

Disney’s live-action remakes have been major box-office successes. Last year, Lilo & Stitch crossed $1 billion globally, following earlier hits like Snow White with Rachel Zegler and The Little Mermaid with Halle Bailey.

For Tangled’s 10th anniversary in 2020, Moore and Levi reunited in a video for Walt Disney Animation Studios, reflecting on the film’s lasting impact. “It was such an immense pleasure and joy,” Moore said.

“Like Zach has said many times, a bucket-list opportunity and experience, and one I’ll never forget. It’s just endless gratitude for all of the support people have shown the film over the years.”