Ethan Slater draws firm line on sharing details about his son

Ethan Slater is getting honest about not talking about his son publicly.

The 33-year-old actor made an appearance on the latest episode of Gianmarco Soresi's podcast, The Downside and candidly spoke about his son.

The Wicked star admitted that he deliberately keeps his son out of the spotlight, as the doting father wants his son to explore the world "on his own terms."

"I try not to tell stories about my son because I want to let him meet the world," Ethan said on the podcast.

"And," he continued, "let the world meet him on his own terms."

The proud dad added: "So I don't tell stories or anecdotes."

It is pertinent to mention that Ethan shares his son with ex wife, Lilly Jay.

In a previous interview with GQ, the actor opened up about parenting, calling his son "light" of his life.

He told the outlet in 2024 for its cover story that fatherhood “is the best thing in the world."

While making a comment on coparenting, he added that it has "been an interesting thing to navigate as a new parent."

"There’s nothing I want to do more than just show you pictures and talk about him because he’s the best and the light of my life," Ethan gushed at the time.