Beyonce hid early pregnancy while delivering 'one of her hardest shows', discloses mom Tina Knowles

Beyoncé hid early pregnancy while delivering ‘one of her hardest shows’

Though Beyonce was feeling "nauseated" while pregnant with daughter Blue Ivy Carter, she maintained the professionalism of a "performer."

Tina Knowles took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to reflect on "one of the hardest shows" of her superstar daughter.

The doting mom posted a clip from Beyoncé's ITV 2011 show, A Night with Beyoncé, while revealing what was happening behind the scenes as the Crazy in Love singer was two months pregnant with her first child at the time.

The 72-year-old writer began, "This just came across my feed! It took me down memory lane, This is one of the hardest shows we’ve ever done. Beyonce was about two months pregnant with Blue and as nauseated as she could be."

She went on to share the details, "In between songs, she would run back and throw up and come out and do the next song. This is when I knew without a doubt how strong and resilient of a performer she was.. we couldn’t tell anyone about the pregnancy."

The Matriarch author added, "As sick as she was, she got through the show and killed her performances. All the band and crew knew was she [was] sick."

Beyonce shares daughter Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir Carter with her husband Jay Z.