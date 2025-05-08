Usher apologises to Sabrina Carpenter's dad after 'weird' Met Gala stunt

Sabrina Carpenter unapologetically shared her dad's reaction to the cheeky moment

Usher is apologising after getting checked by Sabrina Carpenter’s dad.

After the Espresso singer shared snaps from the 2025 Met Gala on Instagram, fans couldn't miss the cheeky moment when Usher was seen feeding her a cherry during his performance.

But one person who wasn’t as amused was her father, David Carpenter, who texted Sabrina with a simple reaction: “? Weird.”

Sabrina shared the screenshot of the exchange in her photo carousel, prompting Usher to jump into the comments with a playful note: “Apologies Mr Carpenter...”

Turns out, cherry-feeding is kind of Usher’s thing. The move became a staple during his Las Vegas residency and has followed him to various performances — including his surprise set at this year’s Met Gala, where he took the stage alongside Stevie Wonder.

“It started with strawberries in Vegas,” Usher previously said on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “So, you know, I just figured we try all the fruits until we figured out which one works the best. But cherries were something that I felt was fun and just kind of active. It was a bit erotic.”