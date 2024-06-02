Prince Andrew testing King Charles's patience level despite stern warning

King wants Andrew to move out of his 30-room mansion and into a smaller property

Despite King Charles giving serious warning, Prince Andrew continues to act in a way that pushes the limits of King Charles's tolerance.

King Charles and Prince Andrew "didn't get along" in their youth but have now "bonded through grief," according to a royal commentator.

This follows reports that the King wants Andrew to move out of his 30-room mansion and into a smaller property. Charles has reportedly been urging his younger brother to leave Royal Lodge and relocate to Frogmore Cottage, which was previously occupied by Meghan and Harry.

Speaking to GB News royal correspondent Kinsey Schofield said: "King Charles could threaten to sever ties with Prince Andrew if the non-working royal refuses to leave Royal Lodge to relocate to Frogmore Cottage.

"The Times are citing an unnamed friend of the King. That friend claims that the King said he is willing to pay for his brother to live comfortably out of his private funds from the Duchy of Lancaster.

"However, that level of funding needs to be appropriate. There's another quote in this piece that reads unfortunately if Andrew refuses to leave within a reasonable time frame, then the King may be forced to reassess the whole package of support that he provides.

"The Duke would be required to fund the lion's share of his security, accommodation and lifestyle costs all on his own, which, given the sums involved, is highly unlikely to be possible in the long term for Prince Andrew, who is unemployed.

"They stressed that there are limits of patience and tolerance when it comes to King Charles, and after multiple eviction conversations, a friend of the King has warned as things stand life at Royal Lodge is set to become increasingly cold and uncomfortable for the Duke.

GB News host Mark Dolan said: "We know that there's embarrassment on the part of the king about Andrew's controversies, including his ill-advised friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. But what do we know of their personal relationship? Do the two men get on Charles and Andrew?

Kinsey responded: "I mean, they didn't when they were younger men, but I think both of them softened in their old age, especially towards the end of their parent's lives.

"I think that they've bonded through grief. But the King's ultimate objective is his legacy and how people interpret him as a leader. And I think he understands that Prince Andrew is a liability."