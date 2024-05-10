Prince William shares emotional post as Harry reunites with Meghan in Nigeria

Prince William has seemingly delivered an emotional punch to his younger brother Prince Harry as the Duke reunited with Meghan Markle in Nigeria after concluding his UK trip.



Future King William, who's on a two-day visit to the southwest of England, turned to X (formerly Twitter) to share a clip about the place he used to visit with Harry and King Charles.

The Prince of Wales wrote a heartwarming line with the video: "The sun is shining today on the Isles of Scilly."

William on Friday made an official visit to the stunning Isles of Scillyon, known royal holiday home. The Prince is believed to have previously spent time at Tamarisk House - both as a child with his parents King Charles and Princess Diana, and his brother Prince Harry, as well as later with wife Kate and their own three children.

Prince William's posts comes soon after Harry landed in Nigeria with Meghan, seemingly reminding the Duke of his relationship he used give value and respect while having fun together.

On the other hand, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have landed in Nigeria for their 72-hour whistle stop tour which will the couple visit the country's military headquarters and promote the Invictus Games.

Meghan and Harry received major blow from the Uk government soon after their arrival to the country as the British High Commissioner to Nigeria Richard Montgomery issued a statement: "It's great that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are visiting Nigeria, which I understand is at the invitation of Defence Headquarters. But they are visiting in a private capacity, not an official one."