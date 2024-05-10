'Very protective' Hailey, Justin Bieber wanted to keep baby news a secret

Hailey and Justin Bieber announced they are expecting first baby on Thursday, May 9

Hailey and Justin Bieber surprised fans with news of their first pregnancy, which they kept well under wraps until Thursday, May 9, out of concern for their baby.

A source revealed to PEOPLE Magazine that the soon-to-be parents intentionally kept the joyful news private for a while, sneaking some time away from the public eye to enjoy it themselves.

"They have both been very emotional about it. They feel so blessed," the insider shared. "They’ve also felt very protective of the baby from the moment they found out."

The Rhode mogul and the Baby hitmaker, gearing up to embark on the journey of parenthood, prioritised keeping their pregnancy news within their inner circle for as long as possible.

"They shared with family and close friends early on. It was very important for them to keep it quiet and just enjoy [it] for as long as possible before they publicly confirmed," added the tipster.

Additionally, the couple seemed to strategically timed the announcement amid the ongoing speculation about their relationship status.

Rumours of marital issues had been circulating for the past few months, but the couple laid those rumors to rest with their recent Instagram post.

In a heartfelt display of affection, they renewed their vows while proudly showcasing Hailey's growing baby bump.