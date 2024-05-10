BTS’ RM to prerelease ‘Come Back To Me’ ahead of upcoming solo album

RM dubbed ‘Come Back to Me’ as his “most cherished’ track from the upcoming album’

RM from BTS is slated to release his "most cherished" track Come Back to Me from his unreleased album Right Place Wrong Person.



According to The Korea Times, RM, born Kim Nam-joon, formerly Rap Monster, will treat his fans to the latest song on Friday, May 10 at 1 p.m. KST, two weeks before his solo album’s release.

Moreover, in August, while rocking the stage during his surprise appearance at one of his BTS bandmates Suga’s concert in Seoul, RM teased the new song.

"I’m finishing up work on my album Indigo and preparing for my next project," the 29-year-old South Korean rapper and songwriter said.

"This song doesn’t even have a title yet, but it’s one of my most cherished tracks," he described the song then.

In addition, the boy band’s agency, BigHit Music, shed light on Come Back to Me, describing it as an indie pop genre song with lyrics, "Everything comes back, though not necessarily everything."

The agency elaborated that the song brings out RM’s conflicting emotions of juggling an urge for new challenges while also sticking to familiarity and comfort zone.

Following the song's prerelease, RM will release his second solo album, featuring 11 tracks, on May 24.