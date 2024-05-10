Baby Reindeer: Real Martha's interview reveals she was 'exploited'

Fiona Harvey claimed that she is the real-life Martha from 'Baby Reindeer'

The real-life Martha from Baby Reindeer, identified as Fiona Harvey, appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored, her first public interview since the Netflix premiere of Richard Gadd’s dark comedy on April 11.

Shortly after the interview was aired on Thursday, May 9, controversy erupted among viewers who quickly labeled Piers Morgan’s show as "highly irresponsible."

Many felt that Harvey was being "exploited for financial gain" by the show host, prompting severe criticism on social media.

Viewers took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their concerns

One user commented, "Hard watch that Fiona Harvey thing she’s clearly no well don't think putting her on a show like that is gonna help any situation."

Another deemed, "I actually think it was highly irresponsible to put Fiona Harvey on TV!"

A third user expressed, "I’m disturbed watching the Piers Morgan interview with Fiona Harvey."

"It’s deeply troubling to see her obvious mental health struggles exploited for sensationalism and poor taste. #BabyReindeer," she added.

Meanwhile, the fourth user echoed the same sentiments as of Baby Reindeer, "Fiona Harvey’s fixed beliefs and delusions are clear signs of severe mental health issues to anybody that works within this field."

She further called out the TV broadcaster and his show, "Whilst I understand why Piers Morgan wanted her on his show for views/ coverage, it’s apparent that she’s being exploited for financial gains."