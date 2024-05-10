Sharon Stone heartbroken after exiting Hollywood: 'People don't care'

Sharon Stone, the well-known Hollywood actress, was recently seen walking with a cane.



She has been struggling with her health for a while now, particularly following a near-death experience more than two decades ago.

In 2001, she suffered a stroke that caused a nine-day brain bleed and was given a one per cent chance of survival. Since her brain haemorrhage, the 66-year-old actress has quitted showbusiness.

She recently spoke on Good Morning Britain about life away from the spotlight. "My real first step of recovery was about seven years and that’s a long time to lose your momentum."

"In seven years, you're no longer the flavour of the time, you no longer have box office heat, the same people you were working with are no longer in power anymore," she added. "Everything changes and people don't really care about that person anymore.

"It's like going back to your old job seven years later, you don't just walk back into your job and think nothing's changed. I was sort of hurt that the world moved on without me." She opened up about her "invisible disability", telling hosts: "I'm a different person, I have an invisible disability, you know, people don't know that."

"People can help you when they see you are walking with crutches but when you are having a bit of a problem with brain function, people don't see that."

Sharon has been charged with causing a high-speed car crash in Los Angeles. The Basic Instinct actress is now facing a lawsuit for over £28,000 ($35,000) following the alleged incident last year.