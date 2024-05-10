Billy Baldwin shows 'excitement' over Hailey, Justin Beiber's pregnancy news

Billy Baldwin expressed his joy as a proud uncle after his niece, Hailey Bieber announced that she and her husband, Justin Bieber are expecting a baby.



On Thursday, May 9, Baldwin, 61, talked exclusively to People magazine about his family's expansion at the Americans With No Address VIP Screening held at the Cinemark Baldwin Hills Crenshaw in Los Angeles.

“I really feel like there's no higher calling than that responsibility,” he said of Hailey, 27, and Justin, 30, becoming parents.

The couple got married in a private courthouse ceremony in 2018 before having a bigger wedding in South Carolina on September 30, 2019.

They announced on Thursday that they are expecting their first child. Their social media announcement came as a surprise to fans and they were able to keep the details of the pregnancy a secret.

Hailey Baldwin revealed to the outlet at Thursday's screening that she had only found out a couple of hours prior.

“My niece and nephew [were asking], ‘Have you talked to Stephen [Baldwin] yet? Been able’ — No, I haven't. I just texted him,” he said, adding, “But this will be his second [grandchild] and I'm excited.”

Billy also discussed his thoughts on the Grammy winner and the inventor of Rhode as a relationship.

“I think they're an adorable couple. Hailey comes from a great family with my brother Stephen and his wife Kennya and her older sister Alaia, who's married with her own grandchild,” he told the outlet of their large family.