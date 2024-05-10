Prince Harry's love for royal life revived during UK visit

Prince Harry receives love from Britons despite royal family snub

Prince Harry received immense love and support from the public during his recent trip to the UK despite the royal family snub.



For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex celebrated the 10th anniversary of his multi-sports initiative, the Invictus Games, at the St Cathedral on May 8.

The former working royal greeted the people outside the church as they were cheering on him by saying, "We love you, Harry."

Speaking of Harry's possible reaction, royal expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror that the father-of-two has surely missed interacting with the public before Megxit.



The royal commentator said, "The one part of being a working role that Harry really misses is the chance to meet the public – however insecure he feels as a royal, he has always felt totally secure as a celebrity."

He added, "This has its origins in the fact that when he was a teenager, he had to employ a full-time secretary just to deal with his fan mail."

Tom claimed that the Duke of Sussex has "always enjoyed Royal walkabouts and the chance to meet an adoring public."

He further said, "And to some extent they still are adoring – outside St Paul’s for a short while as Harry shook hands and smiled for his fans, the crowd sang 'we love you Harry.'"

