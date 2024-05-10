Toni Braxton remembers late sister Traci over a year after her death

Toni Braxton on missing her 50-year-old sister Traci

Toni Braxton recently opened up about late sister Traci, admitting that “it’s difficult trying to live with a broken heart" following her death.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, whose younger sister Traci Braxton passed away on March 12, 2022 after battling cancer, took the stage for her Love & Laughter residency with Cedric the Entertainer in Las Vegas.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE about losing her sister to cancer at the age of 50, the 56-year-old said: "She's always with me. I miss her every day. I can't even explain to you how I miss her.”

Continuing on the subject, the singer explained that WE TV’s upcoming The Braxtons reality series will unveil the trauma, “dealing with grief and loss.”

"I miss her, but I know she's with me. I know she's holding my hand and talking to me and giving me the courage to get up here and have a good time and entertain you guys, 'cause this is what I love doing as a performer,” she added of Traci.

The said reality show, that was announced by the network in February, stars Toni alongside her sisters Towanda, Trina and Tamar, and their mom, Dr. Evelyn Braxton.