Travis Kelce prefers brother Jason for reality show than himself

Travis Kelce has said a proper goodbye to the reality show world after his Catching Kelce ended in 2016.



Kelce had the show before the NFL and Taylor Swift face and it aired on E!. the player was 25-year-old at the time and got newly signed in as a ight end on the Kansas City Chiefs.

The series had seven episodes, and Kelce had to find a suitable partner for himself out of a pool of 50 eligible women, one from each U.S. state.

Catching Kelce can be streamed on Peacock or can be purchased on Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play or Apple TV.

During an appearance on the set of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, Extra Host Billy Bush asked if hosting the game show was a step towards the world of reality shows again.

“Keeping up with the Kelces,” Bush suggested a title. “A family reality show,” but Kelce made clear that he has no such plans.

“With Mama Donna holding court like Kris Jenner? You could do it,” Bush urged, again.

“I tell you what – I’m going to have to be out on that,” said Kelce. “But maybe Jason and Kylie. Maybe you guys pick up the reality life,” he said, suggesting his now-retired brother and sister-in-law.