Kim Kardashian officially takes major step in romance with new boyfriend Lewis Hamilton

For Kim Kardashian, the sources, say for now, the focus is family first.

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian has officially introduced her children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm to new boyfriend Lewis Hamilton.

This has been claimed by entertainment expert Rob Shuter in his substack.

The insider told the expert Kim Kardashian’s romance with Lewis has just passed a major milestone.

He also dubbed Kim Kardashian’s move “so far, it’s a win”.

The insider tells Rob, “The kids like him. They really do. Lewis is calm, respectful, and very present. That matters.”

He claimed Hamilton has spent time around Kim’s four children in low-key, carefully managed settings — no pressure, no paparazzi moments, no forcing bonds.

“He’s not trying to be their dad,” the insider explains. “He’s just showing up.”

Moreover, the friends of Kim have said the reality TV star is moving cautiously — prioritizing stability after years of public turbulence.

“She won’t risk her kids’ trust for anyone,” the insider notes.

The source went on saying and then there is Kim’s mother/manager Kris Jenner — who is, unsurprisingly, fully on board.

“Kris approves,” a source laughs. “And yes, she’s already thinking big.”

For Kim Kardashian, the sources, say for now, the focus is family first.

But if the kids are happy — and Kris is smiling — this relationship is clearly heading into the fast lane.