Amy Tara British actress tapped for ‘Dream’, Ben Pauling’s mystery-thriller

Amy Tara to star in 'Dream'

Amy Tara is going to star in the leading role of an upcoming mystery-thriller Dream.



The British actress has been tapped to star in the movie that is based on the story of a group of friends, and the adventure is led by a dream that urges them to investigate what they think may be a trafficking industry in their small working-class town, according to Variety.

Dream is based on the script by Ben Pauling, who is also the director, along with the co-direction by Sam Pauling. ArchAge Pictures has financed the movie.

The movie is executively produced by Jon Pauling, Micheal Flaherty, co-founder of Walden Media, and producer of Everest and a production executive on Chronicles of Narnia, Brian Rogers, producer of Legendary’s Godzilla franchise, and Samuel Rodriguez (Breakthrough, Flamin’ Hot).

Ben Pauling, Steven Cox (The Thinning, HBO’s I Know This Much Is True), Christopher Ammanuel (April 29, 1992) and Cameron Hanes star along Tara.

“Tara’s journey as an actress is deeply rooted in her desire to bring meaningful stories to life and to provide representation for underrepresented communities,” says a press statement, as per Variety.

“With her Indian heritage at the forefront, she embraces roles that challenge stereotypes and celebrate cultural diversity.”