Paris Hilton, Nicole Ritchie collaborating on new reality show after 20 years

Sill and Bill are making a comeback!

TMZ confirmed that Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie are re-teaming up for a new reality TV show, marking their first collaboration in almost two decades following their hit 2000s series, The Simple Life.

The premise of the show remains undisclosed; however, sources told TMZ that the new project will be significantly different from The Simple Life, which ran from 2003 to 2007.

Hilton, 43, and Ritchie, 42 – who are childhood best friends – have reportedly been brainstorming ideas for months.

The OG “It Girls” of the 2000s even hinted at their upcoming collaboration through a cryptic Instagram post made on Wednesday.

Hilton and Ritchie individually shared a collage of their younger days to their respective Instagram.

“From Day 1: Sill and Bill,” they both captioned the posts, referring to their Simple Life nicknames for each other.



Once word of the new project spread, production companies launched into an “all-out bidding war” over the project.

Production of the show is still in the early stages, and filming is yet to begin.

Filming rights were snagged by former television host James Corden’s filming company, Fullwell 73.