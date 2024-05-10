Pregnant Hailey Bieber expecting first child with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are pregnant.
The couple, who announced the news through Instagram, are expecting their first baby together.
The Rhode Skin founder and the Grammy winner shared a clip featuring Hailey in a lacy dress making her baby bump noticeably visible. Justin could be seen giving his wife a kiss as they posed for a maternity photoshoot on a grassy hillside.
The news of Hailey's pregnancy comes nearly six years after the model and singer got married just two months after their engagement, in September of 2018 at a New York City courthouse.
The couple celebrated their wedding a year later, saying “I do” for a second time at a luxurious wedding ceremony in South Carolina.
Justin, 30, and Hailey, 27, have been open about their plans to start a family together ever since.
The Love Yourself hitmaker had hinted at wanting to become a father back in October 2019, posting a video of a father playing with his baby, writing on Instagram at the time, "This is something I look forward to."
Hailey also shared on a November 2021 episode of the In Good Faith with Chelsea & Judah Smith podcast, that she and Justin began discussing kids early on in their relationship.
