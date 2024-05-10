Emma Stone calls Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn ‘sweetest’

Emma Stone great friends with Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn

Emma Stone seems to have a great relationship with one of her besties Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn.



The Kinds of Kindness actress expressed her “love” for her co-star even though he and Swift broke up in April 2023 after six years of dating.

"I love Joe," two-time Oscar winner said in a press release for the upcoming Yorgos Lanthimos film.

"We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he's one of the sweetest people you'll ever meet," she added per People.

Emma's friendship with Joe goes all the way back to his relationship with Taylor, considering that they also worked together on another Yorgos' film in 2018, The Favourite.

Emma is not only great friends with Joe, but also has a beautiful relationship with Taylor, since the two met at Hollywood Life's Young Hollywood Awards in 2008.

"I listened to some of her music, and I wrote her an e-mail saying I liked her music, I swear," the La La Land star told MTV News in 2010. "And then we started talking and hanging out."