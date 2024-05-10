King Charles accidentally reveals Kate Middleton's suffering

King Charles words reveal how Kate Middleton feels while receiving cancer treatment

King Charles, who's enjoying a new life out of cage after being allowed by his medical team to continue public-facing duties following his cancer treatment, has unwillingly gave a hint at the suffering of his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.

It happened when the 75-year-old monarch made a surprise visit to an army barracks in Hampshire on Thursday and joked about being "allowed out of my cage".



The King, who remained out of public-facing duties for almost three months following his unspecified form of cancer diagnosis, was led into the officers' mess by Lt Col Grant.

Charles, as per BBC, told officer: "I do apologise for taking you by surprise, when this opportunity appeared and I had been allowed out of my cage, I wanted to come to have a look."

The King's words described how the future Queen would be feeling being "under the cage" a she's not allowed to make public appearances while undergoing preventative chemotherapy.

The Princess of Wales has not made any official public appearance and outing since last Christmas as she's under treatment for last four months.

However, during his recent outing Prince William gave update on his wife Kate's health, saying "she's doing well".

Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in an emotional video statement in March to end speculations and rumours about her health and absence from the spotlight, revealing she's undergoing chemotherapy.