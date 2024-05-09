Royal family shares King Charles new photos with health update

King Charles III, who snubbed Harry's Invictus Games service in London, made a surprise visit to an army barracks in Hampshire on Thursday.

The 75-yar-old King, whose cancer treatment is ongoing, appeared in good spirit as he joked about being "allowed out of my cage" during the visit.



"I do apologise for taking you by surprise, when this opportunity appeared and I had been allowed out of my cage, I wanted to come to have a look," the King told Lt Col Grant, who led the monarch into the officers' mess.

The royal family's social media accounts shared the Monarch's delightful photos with details of his visit, seemingly giving fans update on the monarch's health.



The adorable pictures from the King's latest outing were captioned: "As Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Engineers, The King visited the Royal School of Military Engineering."

It added: "During the visit, The King spoke to officers from the 8 Engineer Brigade HQ, which supports Ukrainian training and critical national infrastructure. Additionally, the Brigade ensures its troops are ready to support NATO and operations for in the Middle East at short-notice."



The King also took the chance to meet families and staff members who waited outside to see him. He signed the regiment's visitors' book and was presented with gifts of flowers and Royal Engineer china mugs from the children of some of the barracks' serving soldiers.

The King's visit comes two days after Prince Harry's spokesperson said his father was too busy to see the Duke of Sussex while he was in London attending an event to mark a decade of the Invictus Games.



Elsewhere, Prince Harry's brother - the Prince of Wales - was out and about in Cornwall speaking to members of the RNLI and local organisations. William also took part in an impromptu game of volleyball with teenagers from a Newquay lifesaving club.