Whoopi Goldberg’s honest confession about offering Pope Francis a role in THIS movie

Whoopi Goldberg on offering Pope Francis a role in THIS movie

Whoopi Goldberg has recently made shocking revelation about casting Pope Francis in Sister Act 3.



During an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on May 8, Whoopi recalled meeting Pope Francis at the Vatican and how she offered him a role in the upcoming Sister Act 3.

The Oscar-winning actress shared, “I wanted to thank him.”

“I really like this man, because, you know, when people talk about, you know, who you want, this is supposed to be the guy that you talk to,” remarked the 68-year-old, noting that she approves of Pope Francis' stance on issues like divorce acceptance in the Catholic Church.

The Ghost actress mentioned, “He's annoyed a lot of people because he said some things people don't think are correct, but I do.”

“Because, you know, you're the pope. You say, 'Listen, we welcome everybody. We want everybody at our party. We want everybody. We don't — you know, we're not going to judge you. Only God judges you,’” explained The View’s co-host.

Whoopi revealed Pope “seems to be a bit of a fan of 1992's Sister Act,” which led the actress to offer him a role in Sister Act 3.

“I offered one. He said he'd see what his time was like,” added the actress.

Responding to a question about meeting pope, Whoop replied, “I did, because I felt like, 'Alright, he does get it.’”

“It's a tough gig, you know, it's like being the — you're the top guy, right? And everybody's saying, 'That's not what this says,’” she continued.

Whoopi added, “Worldwide, you're the top guy. And when you say something like, 'Listen, we want everybody,' people go, 'No, we don't.’”