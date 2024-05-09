Kendall Jenner vs. Winona Ryder: who wore the Givenchy gown first?

Winona Ryder seemingly modeled the same dress for the 1999 edition of Flaunt Magazine

Kendall Jenner stirred up quite the storm with her iconic 2024 Met Gala look.

The 28-year-old model donned a 1999 Givenchy gown by Alexander McQueen, which has been stored in the McQueen archives for the past 25 years.

Speaking to Vogue on the red carpet, Jenner expressed that her being able to wear the dress felt like it was “meant to be.”

She further declared, “I am so, so, incredibly honoured to wear it. I am the first human to wear it. It showed on a mannequin.”

However, this statement perked up the ears of various fashionistas, who argued that Winona Ryder wore the dress long before her in a 1999 edition of Flaunt magazine.

But though Ryder, now 52, did indeed wear the McQueen gown, she wore only a replica – not the original.



Hence, Jenner’s statement proved to be technically true, as she truly is the first person ever to wear the original gown.