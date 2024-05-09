French film industry faces #MeToo allegations ahead of Cannes

Cannes faces criticism for lack of response to sexual abuse accusations.

Speculation is intensifying within the French media and local film industry as the 81st Cannes Film Festival approaches.

Rumors are circulating that a significant #MeToo exposé is poised to emerge on the festival's opening day.

For weeks, discussions have been ongoing within the French film community, suggesting an imminent wave of #MeToo accusations leading up to and during the upcoming festival.

These speculations coincide with a recent resurgence of the #MeToo movement in France, triggered by actress and filmmaker Judith Godrèche's public disclosure of alleged sexual abuse she endured as a teenager involving director Benoît Jacquot, who has denied the allegations.

While the veracity of these rumors remains uncertain, an article published by Le Figaro last weekend, titled "#MeToo: before the Cannes Film Festival, the cinema industry is in a cold sweat," has fueled further speculation.

The investigative report hinted at the possibility that approximately a dozen prominent French directors, actors, and producers could face public allegations in the days ahead, although specific names were not disclosed.

Le Figaro also disclosed that Cannes Film Festival president Iris Knobloch has enlisted the services of an undisclosed crisis management PR firm to assist in navigating any potential controversies during the event.

According to the report, Knobloch, a former Warner Bros executive and trained lawyer, is maintaining heightened vigilance, with the festival team and crisis management firm actively devising strategies to address potential accusations on a case-by-case basis.

Despite Deadline's request for comment, the Cannes Film Festival has yet to respond.

The festival lacks an official protocol regarding the handling of guests accused of sexual harassment and abuse.

As outlined in the Le Figaro report, potential actions could include removing films from competition or rescinding invitations for accused professionals to walk the red carpet, depending on the seriousness of the allegations.