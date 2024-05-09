Prince Harry slammed for 'selfish' demands to King Charles

Prince Harry receives backlash for 'selfish' demands to King Charles

Prince Harry, who's visiting to Nigeria with Meghan Markle after concluding the UK's trip, has been blasted for his selfish demands to his cancer stricken dad King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex 's whistle stop visit to the UK to attend the Invictus Games anniversary has sparked a heated debate after Harry was told by the 75-year-old that he was "too busy" to meet with him.



No members of the royal family attended the service and the Duke was instead supported by his late mother Diana's family, the Spencers.



Royal commentator Carole Malone, on GB News, lashed out at the "selfish" demands of Harry towards the King, and claimed he had "three months" to come and visit during his father's break from duties.



"If Harry was so keen to build bridges, he's had three months to come and see him when his dad wasn't doing anything. He even could have come last week before his engagements for the Invictus Games started. He could have come then and spend some time, but no, he comes for two days in the expects the King to drop his incredibly busy schedule to fit him in for an hour."



Malone continued: "Yesterday he met Rishi Sunak, he met the PM of Fiji, so it's not like he's just making these engagements up. He had them. And the idea that he should drop everything to fit in this selfish way is beyond."



However, Carole admitted the public's reaction to Harry's arrival at St Paul's shows: "The public is turning. I feel they're now on Harry's side and they're having a go at the King for not seeing him."

Another commentator Jonathan Lis came in the Duke's defence saying: "We don't know what's really happening" behind closed doors."