Did King Charles have ‘taping conversation' issue with Prince Harry?

Prince Harry will fly out of the UK today after a short visit which saw him mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games

During his London visit, King Charles is reportedly anxious about his upcoming meeting with Prince Harry, with a royal expert suggesting concerns about potential recordings.

The Duke of Sussex recently returned to the UK to participate in various Invictus Games engagements. While Harry had hoped for a meeting with his father, the monarch was occupied and unable to accommodate him.

Royal author Tom Quinn has now claimed the King joked he would have to have someone search Harry to see if he was recording had he met with his son.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, Tom said: "When King Charles heard his son was planning to return for the Invictus Games, he joked that if he saw Harry he would have to have him searched first to see if he was taping their conversation!



"And, of course, at many levels this is no joking matter." A spokesperson for Harry released a statement to confirm the Duke of Sussex would not be meeting with his father during his UK trip.

They said: "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme. The duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

Tom also said Charles is worried about what might happen if Meghan Markle decides to release a memoir. He explained: "There was a sigh of relief at Kensington Palace and Clarence House that Harry appears to have scrapped the idea of a second book after his best-seller Spare, but the focus has now switched to Meghan.

"King Charles now fears that anything he says to his son may end up in a book written by Meghan." The royal expert suggested Meghan will release her memoir to tie in with her lifestyle business America Riviera Orchard.

He told : "For all her efforts to make a success of her new online business, America Riviera Orchard, Meghan knows that a personal memoir of her time in the UK as a working royal would sell millions of copies and make her the sort of money she craves.

"She is also acutely aware that such a book would only boost traffic to her new online business. All this fills King Charles with horror because Harry is bound to be a major contributor to the book."