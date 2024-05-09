Lily Collins, Eugenio Franceschini spotted in Rome amid 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 filming

Emily In Paris fans believed Eugenio Franceschini is Lily Collins' new beau in series

Lily Collins was photographed in Italy alongside her new Italian co-star Eugenio Franceschini during the Emily in Paris Season four filming.

Collins, who played the titular role of Emily Cooper in a Netflix romantic comedy, was photographed in Rome on Wednesday, May 8.

While shooting the required scenes, the 35-year-old Golden Globe-nominated actress donned a black-and-white dress and wrapped a blue scarf around her neck, channelling a formal look.

Meanwhile, her 32-year-old Italian co-star sported a more casual look in a tan blazer over a greyish shirt coupled with dark orange trousers.

Earlier last week, when the duo was spotted together, fans have since believed that Franceschini’s character will be Emily’s new love interest in the upcoming season.

No plot description has been revealed regarding the upcoming season, however, the streamer has announced the release date for season four.

In a YouTube video posted on Friday, May 3, it was shared that season four will be divided into two parts, each consisting of five episodes.

While the first part will premiere on August 15, 2024, part two will hit Netflix screens on September 12, 2024.