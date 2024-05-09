Lily Collins, Eugenio Franceschini spotted in Rome amid 'Emily in Paris' Season 4 filming

Lily Collins was photographed in Italy alongside her new Italian co-star Eugenio Franceschini during the Emily in Paris Season four filming.
Collins, who played the titular role of Emily Cooper in a Netflix romantic comedy, was photographed in Rome on Wednesday, May 8.
While shooting the required scenes, the 35-year-old Golden Globe-nominated actress donned a black-and-white dress and wrapped a blue scarf around her neck, channelling a formal look.
Meanwhile, her 32-year-old Italian co-star sported a more casual look in a tan blazer over a greyish shirt coupled with dark orange trousers.
Earlier last week, when the duo was spotted together, fans have since believed that Franceschini’s character will be Emily’s new love interest in the upcoming season.
No plot description has been revealed regarding the upcoming season, however, the streamer has announced the release date for season four.
In a YouTube video posted on Friday, May 3, it was shared that season four will be divided into two parts, each consisting of five episodes.
While the first part will premiere on August 15, 2024, part two will hit Netflix screens on September 12, 2024.
Paris Hilton and Nicole Ritchie previously starred on ‘The Simple Life’ from 2003-2007
Kate's family were said to have been close to Tony Henman
Prince William makes major announcement as Harry returns to Meghan Markle after attending Invictus Service in London
Andy Serkis set to star in 'Lord of the Rings' spinoff, confirms Peter Jackson
Prince William paid a visit to the world-famous Fistral Beach today as part of a two-day visit to Cornwall
Zayn Malik wants to maintain an amicable relationship with Gigi at present, says source