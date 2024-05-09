Zayn Malik reveals biggest regret from One Direction days

Zayn Malik credits daughter Khai to change his perspective on life for good

Zayn Malik reflected on a time in his life when he wasn't appreciative of certain things, including his tenure in One Direction.

In a snippet from his interview on The Zach Sang Show, shared on YouTube on Thursday, May 9, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker confessed to one regret from his days with the iconic boy band.

"The one thing I always feel bad about when I look back over my life is not enjoying the band enough," he expressed, referring to the widely lauded group that included Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson.

"I feel like I just took things too seriously. I’m grateful that I’m able to be happier now," the 31-year-old crooner added. "I can actually enjoy things and own my own perspective a bit. You know, like glass half full versus it being half empty. That’s my choice. I get to decide what that is."

Shedding more light on his earlier brooding demeanour, the Pillowtalk singer continued, "I didn’t understand the importance of just trying to be happy. I had this teen angst thing going on, a chip on my shoulder where I’m like, 'It’s really cool to just be moody as f**k all the time.'"

However, now a father of one, he has adopted a more mature outlook on life. He credits the shift to his three-year-old daughter Khai, whom he co-parents with supermodel Gigi Hadid.

