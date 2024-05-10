David Beckham addresses Spice Girls reunion on Victoria’s 50th birthday bash

David Beckham opens up about Spice Girls reunion on Victoria's 50th birthday

David Beckham has recently addressed Spice Girls reunion on the occasion of Victoria’s 50th birthday last month.



During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on May 8, the former football star shared his two cents on girl group which included Melanie Mel B Brown, Melanie Mel C Chisolm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell Horner and Victoria.

“It's actually been 12 years since they did the Olympics in the U.K. but over 15 years since they actually were on a stage together,” said the 49-year-old.

David stated, “So obviously having them all there that night, and I didn't expect them to all get up on stage.”

Dishing out details about Victoria’s birthday, the football star revealed, “I had a whole video planned where me and my kids recreated the 'Mama' video.”

“My son, who plays the guitar and sings, had a song, and he sang 'Mama,' and all of a sudden, all the girls got up — and I'm their biggest fan, you know?” he continued.

David mentioned, “I tend not to tell my wife that. I tend to tell her that I fancied her, but she was a Spice Girl. I love that about her... So, I was a fan.”

Meanwhile, David celebrated the fashion designer’s birthday with a star-studded event in London on April 20.