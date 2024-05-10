Travis Kelce hypes up Taylor Swift as she resumes ‘Eras Tour’

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been enjoying some downtime from her 'Eras Tour'



Travis Kelce is always going to be Taylor Swift’s biggest hype-man.

The NFL star, 34, couldn’t contain his excitement as his international pop sensation girlfriend, also 34, gears up for her opening night of the Eras Tour in Paris.

Kelce’s enthusiasm bubbled over on Instagram when Swift's guitarist, Paul Sidoti, posted a photo of himself and Swift on stage, announcing the kick-off of the European leg of the tour at La Défense Arena in Paris.

As Sidoti invited fans to join the concert, Kelce was prompted to reply with a spirited "Lfg!!!" accompanied by celebratory hand emojis. His comment quickly garnered attention, accumulating over 1700 likes and numerous replies within minutes.

This public display of support is not the first for Kelce, who has previously attended Swift's concerts in various cities worldwide, including Singapore, Sydney, and Buenos Aires, as well as their hometown, Kansas City.

In fact, it was in Kansas City where their romance blossomed, with Kelce famously attempting to gift Swift a friendship bracelet with his phone number.

As both Kelce and Swift enjoy downtime from their respective busy schedules, they've been seizing opportunities to spend quality time together. Most recently, the couple was spotted on April 27, showing their support for Kelce's Chiefs teammate, Patrick Mahomes, at a charity event in Las Vegas.