Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ crosses 1 billion streams on Spotify

Beyoncé continues to make waves in the music industry with her latest album, Cowboy Carter.

Within just two months of its release on March 29, Queen Bey’s expansive 27-track album has surpassed one billion streams on Spotify – a significant milestone confirmed by Parkwood Entertainment on Wednesday, May 8.

Upon its debut, Spotify hailed Cowboy Carter as the most-streamed album in a single day in 2024, marking a historic moment for country music on the platform.

Although Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department later claimed the record, Beyoncé's achievement remained a testament to the album's widespread acclaim and appeal.

Cowboy Carter's success extends beyond streaming records. The album soared to the top spot on both the Billboard 200 and the Top Country Albums charts, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to lead the latter chart since its inception in 1964.

Featuring collaborations with country legends like Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson, as well as emerging artists Tanner Adell and Brittney Spencer, the album captivated audiences with its diverse lineup and genre-defying sound.

Furthermore, Cowboy Carter made its mark on the Billboard Hot 100, with 23 songs from the album charting on the prestigious list. Beyoncé's impressive feat boosted her career total to 106 entries on the Hot 100, solidifying her status as the 17th artist and the third woman to achieve over 100 charted records.