Tom Holland supports Zendaya’s new movie ‘Challengers’, ‘LETS GOOOO!’

Tom Holland seems to be all about supporting his girlfriend Zendaya.



The actor took to Instagram in support of the actress as her latest movie, Challengers, launches in theatres

"I know what I’m doing this weekend!" The 27-year-old Spider-Man: No Way Home star wrote along the Challengers movie poster on his Instagram feed, hinting at plans to go to the theatre and catch his girlfriend on the big screen.

Holland also devoted his Instagram stories to promoting Zendaya’s movie, by sharing the trailer and urging the fans to go to the theatre.

Tom Holland/Instagram

“Challengers is out now,” he wrote over the trailer, “LETS GOOOO!”, and also mentioned Zendaya in the story.

The movie’s synopsis say, “Tashi, a tennis player turned coach, has transformed her husband from a mediocre player into a world-famous grand slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a challenger event -- close to the lowest level of tournament on the pro tour.

Tensions soon run high when he finds himself standing across the net from the once-promising, now burnt-out Patrick, his former best friend and Tashi's former boyfriend.”