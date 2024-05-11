Netflix green lits ‘Scavengers Reign’ Season 1 after cancellation at Max

Scavenger Reign will make it's debut on Netflix on May 31

Scavengers Reign will continue streaming despite being cancelled at Max.

On Friday, May 10, Variety reported that season one of the animated sci-fi drama will premiere on Netflix on May 31 will be available to stream in the U.S., the U.K., Ireland and New Zealand.

The deal is reportedly non-exclusive, alluding that the episodes will also remain on Max.

In addition to the season one debut on Netflix, some sources tipped that the streaming platform is contemplating streaming the second season, however, this will not be finalised until the first season hits the video streaming platform.

Joseph Bennett created Scavengers Reign with Charles Huettner, who also contributes to the drama as executive producer alongside Chris Prynoski.

Sean Buckelew and James Merrill are co-executive producers, with Benjy Brooke as supervising director.

Additionally, Green Street Pictures produced the series in partnership with Titmouse, Inc.

"We are beyond thrilled that ‘Scavengers Reign’ will be joining the incredible animation lineup on Netflix," said Merrill, Bennett, Buckelew, and Brooke on behalf of Green Street.

"We’re immensely grateful to everyone who has watched the show already and to Netflix for giving it an opportunity to be discovered by a wider audience," they added.