Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs bids for dismissal of Jane Doe’s misconduct lawsuit

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs hopes for of Jane Doe’s misconduct lawsuit

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is hoping for Jane Doe’s misconduct lawsuit to get slammed off the table.



According to TMZ, the musician applied to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice and rebutted that Doe's lawsuit is based on a statute of limitations that has expired.

The rapper also pressed through his attorneys that the filing did not consist of crucial details outside of her alleged assault.

He also mentions she pushed a “trigger warning” on her suit to increase interest in her allegedly obscene claims.

“The sparse amendments to the original Complaint cannot remedy the falsehoods and incurable defects in the new pleading. Like the original Complaint, it fails to state any viable claim and must be dismissed,” Combs’ filing reads, per TMZ.

“Plaintiff cannot allege what day or time of year the alleged incident occurred, yet purports to miraculously recall the most prurient details with specificity. Accordingly, this case should be dismissed now, with prejudice, to protect the Combs Defendants from further reputational injury and before more party and judicial resources are squandered.”

Doe’s lawsuit came in December 2023, after Combs got out of a similar lawsuit by ex-girlfriend Cassie.