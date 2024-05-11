‘The Other Black Girl’: Hulu canceled comedy series after single season

Hulu has cancelled The Other Black Girl after only one season. The show was based on Zakiya Dalila Harris' book of the same name and was a 10-episode satire comedy that focused on the publishing industry.



The show was first developed in April 2020, but Tara Duncan joined Disney as president of the BIPOC-focused studio Onyx Collective and the show debuted in September to great acclaim.

However, the show only scored a 50% viewer rating, despite its 86% rating among reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes. Originally, Danielle Henderson was slated to be the showrunner, but she was eventually replaced by Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey.

The series was executive produced by novelist Harris, Marty Bowen, and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill, Duncan of Onyx, Rashida Jones, and Adam Fishbach. The cast included Eric McCormack, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, Ashleigh Murray, and Brittany Adebumola.

Reddout and Hickey expressed hope for a second season of the show in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter late last year, following the end of the writers' strike and the opportunity for producers to discuss the project.

“Our brains are spinning. They’ve been spinning on season two for a year. It’s something we constantly talk about and would be very exciting to do,” Reddout said.

Added Hickey: “Since we changed the ending, we want the chance to show everyone what’s going to happen now. There’s a lot to explore.”

Onyx has recently experienced the cancellation of its first scripted series under the Disney division, which is The Other Black Girl.

It's worth mentioning that Reasonable Doubt and Unprisoned have already been renewed while the comedy series How to Die Alone is still waiting for a premiere date on Hulu.