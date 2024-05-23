Late musician Charlie Colin’s band Train reacts to death news

Charlie Colin’s band Train shares tribute to late musician

Charlie Colin’s band Train shared their reaction to the sudden death of their former bassist and founding member after slipping and falling in the shower.



“When I met Charlie Colin, front left, I fell in love with him,” they began in a statement shared via social media accounts.

“He was THE sweetest guy and what a handsome chap. Let’s make a band that’s the only reasonable thing to do. His unique bass playing a beautiful guitar work helped get folks to notice us in SF and beyond.”

The caption added, “I’ll always have a warm place for him in my heart. I always tried to pull him closer but he had a vision of his own. You’re a legend, Charlie. Go charm the pants off those angels.”

Colin’s death news came out on Wednesday, May 22, with information that he died at age 58 after falling in the shower.

The musician passed away while house-sitting for a friend in Belgium, where he slipped and fell, being discovered only when his friends returned from their trip, as per what his mom told TMZ.