Top Gun actor Glen Powell relocates to Texas, criticizes Hollywood as 'fake world'

Glen Powell echoes McConaughey, leaves Hollywood for authenticity of Austin.

Actor Glen Powell, known for his role in Top Gun: Maverick, disclosed that Matthew McConaughey influenced his decision to depart from Hollywood and return to his hometown of Austin, Texas.

Joining the ranks of stars like Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, Julia Roberts, and Nicole Kidman, Powell cited a desire for privacy and proximity to his parents as factors behind his relocation.



After residing in Los Angeles for 15 years, Powell, who recently starred in the rom-com Anyone but You alongside Sydney Sweeney, expressed that he has reached a point in his career where he feels comfortable departing from the bustling entertainment hub of Hollywood.

McConaughey likened Hollywood to 'the Matrix,' emphasizing its artificiality compared to the authenticity of life in Austin.

Powell expressed a desire for a separation between his professional and personal life, particularly as his parents age and his family grows.

He hopes to escape the constant scrutiny of Hollywood and maintain a sense of privacy in Texas.

Despite leaving Los Angeles, Powell plans to keep his property in Tribeca and continue his involvement in the entertainment industry, including completing his degree at the University of Texas.

He emphasized the emotional significance of returning to school, stating, "I think it’s really important to my mom and it’s more of an emotional thing for me."