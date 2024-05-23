Kim Kardashian wants Khloe Kardashian ‘to get out and live’

Kim Kardashian despises Khloe Kardashian's lifestyle these days

Kim Kardashian exhibits disapproval for Khloe Kardashian ‘not feeling it’ these days.



In a video clip Entertainment Tonight obtained before the premiere of the season 5 of The Kardashians, the 43-year-old Kim can be seen expressing her dissatisfaction with Khloé, 39, deciding to not come to Paris Fashion Week and preferring to stay home.

The clip begins with Kim and the matriarch Kris Jenner having a casual discussion during a flight on a private plane, deciding which beds they will take a nape ahead of their touch down in France.

The centre of the conversation swifty shifted to Khloe as the group, which also includes Kris' beau Corey Gamble, mentioned her absence.

"I don't care where I go," Kris, 68, tells the group. Kim replies, "You guys wanted that second bed, the double bed."

"Yeah, that was supposed to be for Khloé," Gamble, 43, added.

According to what was said during the discussion, the mother of Tatum, age one, and True, age six, abruptly withdrew from the Paris vacation, leaving Kim and the rest of her family feeling frustrated and anxious.

“Khloé is unbearable these days,” the Skims founder said in a confessional.

"And honestly, she's just not feeling it. When you're not feeling it, there's nothing that can force you to come and have a good time."

"You will just be miserable, I'm not in the mood to deal [with her]," Kim continues.